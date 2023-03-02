Women's pro golf season in full swing with Henderson, Costabile representing Canada

Brooke Henderson hits a shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Raoux) Brooke Henderson hits a shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Raoux)

MORE SPORTS NEWS