Wickenheiser calls for neck protection at 'every level' after Johnson's death
Hayley Wickenheiser is calling for mandated neck protection at "every level in hockey" after former NHL player Adam Johnson died from a cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday.
Wickenheiser is a four-time Olympic women's hockey gold medallist who completed medical school after her playing career and currently works as an assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
She says the risk is far too great not to wear neck protection, even if it doesn't pass the "cool factor."
Neck guards are not mandatory in the NHL. The Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League mandate players to wear neck guards.
Hockey Canada also requires players registered in minor or women's hockey to wear neck protection.
Winnipeg Jets interim head coach Scott Arniel says he expects the NHL to look into the use of increased protection.
Arniel was a forward for the Buffalo Sabres when his teammate, goalie Clint Malarchuk, took a skate blade to the neck on March 22, 1989.
Winnipeg Jets interim head coach Scott Arniel says he expects the NHL to look into the use of increased neck protection after former NHL player Adam Johnson died from a cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday. (THE CANADIAN )PRESS/Fred Greenslade
Malarchuk survived the life-threatening injury but suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. Former Montreal Canadiens forward Richard Zednik survived a similar incident in 2008.
Jets centre Mark Scheifele expects there to be several conversations about increased neck protection in the coming days. He says the protective gear can be restrictive and sees wearing a neck guard as an individual decision.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calls on Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from carbon price
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from the carbon price, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an exemption on home heating oil.
Wickenheiser calls for neck protection at 'every level' after Johnson's death
Hayley Wickenheiser is calling for mandated neck protection at 'every level in hockey' after former NHL player Adam Johnson died from a cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday.
Putin calls meeting after mob storms Dagestan airport looking for Israelis on jet from Tel Aviv
Russian President Vladimir Putin called a meeting of top security and law enforcement officials, the day after a mob stormed the airport in the region of Dagestan after a plane from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv landed there.
Canadians in Lebanon 'should not rely' on the federal government for evacuations, Global Affairs warns
As the Israel-Hamas war threatens to widen into other regions, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the government is not guaranteeing assisted departure for citizens who may want to leave Lebanon and is again encouraging immediate evacuation via commercial flights.
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has shaken Jamaica with no immediate reports of casualties or damage
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jamaica on Monday, prompting people to flee buildings amid heavy shaking. The earthquake was located about two miles (four kilometres) west-northwest of Hope Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices
Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.
WATCH Why it's 'especially important' for older Canadians to get COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada according to recent data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and one infectious disease expert is highlighting the increased risk to seniors as a wave of infections rips through the population.
Passenger rights overhaul will barely dent bottom line, Air Canada says
Air Canada says the country's passenger rights overhaul will hardly hurt its bottom line.
Joly pleads for humanitarian pauses as she says time is running out to help in Gaza
A humanitarian agreement is urgently needed to help people in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday. She also said the Canadian government has an obligation to help its citizens get out.
Politics
-
Poilievre calls on Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from carbon price
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from the carbon price, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an exemption on home heating oil.
-
Joly pleads for humanitarian pauses as she says time is running out to help in Gaza
A humanitarian agreement is urgently needed to help people in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday. She also said the Canadian government has an obligation to help its citizens get out.
-
Canada expands drug strategy to prevent more overdoses, provide additional services
The federal government is expanding its drug and substance use strategy to try to save more lives and provide more services to people disproportionately affected by Canada's overdose crisis.
Health
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
Canada expands drug strategy to prevent more overdoses, provide additional services
The federal government is expanding its drug and substance use strategy to try to save more lives and provide more services to people disproportionately affected by Canada's overdose crisis.
-
WATCH
WATCH Why it's 'especially important' for older Canadians to get COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada according to recent data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and one infectious disease expert is highlighting the increased risk to seniors as a wave of infections rips through the population.
Sci-Tech
-
In early 2029, Earth will likely lock into breaching key warming threshold, scientists calculate
In a little more than five years -- sometime in early 2029 -- the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate, a new study says.
-
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
-
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
President Joe Biden on Monday will sign a sweeping executive order to guide the development of artificial intelligence -- requiring industry to develop safety and security standards, introducing new consumer protections and giving federal agencies an extensive to-do list to oversee the rapidly progressing technology.
Entertainment
-
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
-
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom 'Night Court,' dies at 80
Richard Moll, a character actor who found lasting fame as an eccentric but gentle giant bailiff on the original "Night Court" sitcom, has died. He was 80.