Washington State coach Nick Rolovich fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Washington State fired football coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants on Monday for refusing a state mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, making him the first major college coach to lose his job over vaccination status.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, had set a deadline of Monday for thousands of state employees, including the Cougars' coach, to be vaccinated. Rolovich applied for a religious exemption, which was denied Monday, Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said.
Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert will be elevated to acting coach and his first game in charge will be Saturday at home against BYU.
"This is a tough day for Washington State football," Chun said at a news conference. "Nobody wants to be here."
Also fired for refusing vaccination were assistant coaches Ricky Logo, John Richardson, Craig Stutzmann and Mark Weber. Chun said there may be no precedent for a team losing its head coach and so many assistants in the middle of a season.
"Our student-athletes are the biggest losers in this," he said.
Rolovich was not immediately available for comment.
The 42-year-old Rolovich was the highest-paid state employee with an annual salary of more than US$3 million in a contract that runs through 2025. He had said he wouldn't get vaccinated but wouldn't specify his reasons. He was the only unvaccinated head coach in the Pac-12 and had worn a mask during games.
Rolovich was fired for cause, which means the university does not have to honour the rest of his contract, although lawsuits over the decision are likely. The Washington State athletic department is currently facing a shortfall of more than $30 million.
Around the country, many college football coaches have publicly advocated for vaccination, including Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Alabama's Nick Saban. Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said not getting vaccinated would be irresponsible and bragged about his team being 100% vaccinated.
Many coaches have talked about their teams' high vaccination rates, though schools are not under any obligation to share those numbers.
Unlike last season, when COVID-19 cases swept through major college football, postponing and cancelling games weekly, no games have needed to be rescheduled because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Rolovich was hired from Hawaii two years ago, after Mike Leach left for Mississippi State, and led Washington State to a 1-3 record in the Pac-12 in a 2020 season cut short because of the pandemic. Washington State has won its past three games and is 4-3 this season, including a 34-31 win over Stanford last Saturday. He finishes with a 5-6 record at the Pullman campus in southeastern Washington.
Rolovich revealed in July that he would not get vaccinated and couldn't attend Pac-12 media day in person because of it.
He said in mid-August that he intended to follow the new mandate requiring vaccinations for every state employee but repeatedly declined to say how.
After refusing for weeks to reveal his plans, Rolovich on Oct. 9 confirmed he was seeking a religious exemption to the mandate. He has not specified his religious beliefs.
Chun said he met with Rolovich over a period of several months, but could not change the coach's mind.
"He was resolute in his stance," Chun said.
Rolovich needed to prove a sincerely held religious belief that prevented him from getting vaccinated in his exemption application. The application was put before a committee that reviewed the requests without knowing names of the applicants.
To continue coaching, Rolovich needed to receive the religious exemption and also to have Chun determine that Rolovich could do his job while keeping the public safe. In addition to his work as a coach, Rolovich oversaw a youth football program and participated in promotional and fundraising events.
Dickert is in his second season as Washington State's defensive coordinator and came to Pullman after three seasons at Wyoming. He has not previously been a head coach.
Chun said the school is looking to hire assistants immediately to fill the vacancies on the staff.
Washington State President Kirk Schulz said nearly 90% of WSU employees and 97% of students had been vaccinated. Fewer than 50 of some 10,000 employees have sought exemptions, Schulz said.
The vaccine issue has percolated all season, dividing Washington State fans and providing a continual distraction.
"There was a lot of frustration with such a prominent employee choosing to be unvaccinated," Schulz said.
Players stood up for their coach as the season progressed. Quarterback Jayden de Laura told a sideline reporter after Saturday's win: "Stop hating on Rolo. We love him."
Wide receiver Travell Harris commended Rolovich after the game for being a "players' coach."
"He's a coach we all love to play for," Harris said.
------
AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
Listen Live: TSN Radio
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Haiti gang wants US$17 million ransom for kidnapped American, Canadian missionaries: report
The gang that kidnapped a group of 17 American and Canadian missionaries in Haiti has asked for US$1 million each for their release, a top Haitian official said Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal.
'We have made the impossible possible': Calgary, Edmonton celebrate mayoral firsts
Alberta's two major cities are set to make history in their mayoral races after Monday's municipal elections across the province.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
Rising cost of living, burden of COVID-19 forcing Canadians further into debt: survey
A new survey suggests that the rising cost of living and the added burden of COVID-19 are forcing Canadians further into debt.
Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old. It was authorized for people at least 16 years old last December, and for kids between 12 and 15 in May.
Seven-year-old boy dies after being trapped under log near Southampton, N.S.
A seven-year-old boy has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
MEC is bringing back its old logo
Outdoors retailer Mountain Equipment Co. is ditching its square green logo in favour of the mountain peak design that adorned its stores for decades until 2013, part of a push to refocus on sales of outdoors activities products.
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc chief describes Trudeau visit as 'bittersweet'
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is 'bittersweet' following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
World
-
Trump testifies for over 4 hours in deposition about 2015 alleged assault at Trump Tower
Former U.S. President Donald Trump answered questions under oath for about 4 1/2 hours Monday as part of a lawsuit brought by men alleging they were assaulted by his security during a demonstration outside Trump Tower in 2015, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.
-
Norway attack victims were killed by stabbings, not arrows, police say
The five victims of last week's attack in Norway were all stabbed to death, rather than killed by bow-and-arrow as previously thought, police said Monday.
-
Ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, appears in court for indictment
A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp's SS commander appeared before a court in northern Germany on Tuesday to formally hear the charges against her.
-
Polish PM accuses EU of 'creeping revolution' in spat over legal supremacy
The European Union's top official locked horns Tuesday with Poland's prime minister, arguing that a recent ruling from the country's constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc's foundations and won't be left unanswered.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Germany and Denmark repatriate women and children from Syria. Will Canada follow?
An Access to Information request by CTV News shows that when Canada learned that Canadian women and children were being held in a Kurdish-run detention camp in Syria, the response was hesitant and minimal—and it appears little has changed, writes London Bureau Chief Paul Workman in an exclusive piece for CTVNews.ca.
-
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
Politics
-
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc chief describes Trudeau visit as 'bittersweet'
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is 'bittersweet' following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
-
Albertans voice their opinion on federal equalization payments
As polls in the Alberta municipal elections are set to close, voters in the province have also been given the chance to voice their opinions on federal equalization payments.
Health
-
Half of Canadian parents would vaccinate their 5-11 year old ASAP: survey
With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab as soon as they get the green light.
-
Do you plan on vaccinating your kids against COVID-19? We want to hear from you
As Health Canada prepares to review the Pfizer-BioNTech data on its COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents and caregivers about their plans
-
Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old. It was authorized for people at least 16 years old last December, and for kids between 12 and 15 in May.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple unveils new MacBooks and its next-generation AirPods
At a virtual event on Monday, Apple showed off two high-end MacBook Pro laptops powered by its next-generation silicon chip. It also unveiled AirPods 3, its entry-level wireless earbuds that borrow a few features from its higher-end AirPods Pro line.
-
Facebook whistleblower rekindles questions about cracking down on Facebook in Canada
The fallout from a Facebook whistleblower's explosive revelations this month continues to descend on Canada as politicians and experts grapple with how to regulate Big Tech amid renewed questions on the harm it can wreak.
-
Drone program for delivering medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation takes flight
A new drone delivery project is officially underway in a remote Northern B.C. First Nation.
Entertainment
-
Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye
A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name.
-
The Weeknd postpones world tour again, moves shows to summer 2022
The Weeknd is refunding tickets for his already postponed world tour, telling fans he wants to invest in 'something bigger' rather than move forward with the planned shows.
-
Disney delays 'Indiana Jones 5,' 'Black Panther 2' releases
The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the Black Panther sequel 'Wakanda Forever.'
Business
-
77 per cent of Canadians aged 55-69 worried about retirement finances: survey
More than three quarters of Canadians nearing or in early retirement are worried about their finances, at a time when more and more Canadians plan to age at home for as long as possible, a new survey has revealed.
-
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Talking about finances may not be romantic, but is necessary
Having a clear and honest discussion about your financial situation and money mindset before you walk down the isle just seems to make sense, but it isn't always easy, CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid writes in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
-
Rising cost of living, burden of COVID-19 forcing Canadians further into debt: survey
A new survey suggests that the rising cost of living and the added burden of COVID-19 are forcing Canadians further into debt.
Lifestyle
-
The world's tallest living woman is a 24-year-old from Turkey
A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 215.16 centimetres (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
-
Manitoba man notices old Lotto Max ticket in his wallet, wins $20 million
A Manitoba man is $20 million richer after claiming a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on Aug. 24, 2021.
-
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Talking about finances may not be romantic, but is necessary
Having a clear and honest discussion about your financial situation and money mindset before you walk down the isle just seems to make sense, but it isn't always easy, CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid writes in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
Sports
-
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Washington State fired football coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants on Monday for refusing a state mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, making him the first major college coach to lose his job over vaccination status.
-
Border warning for Canadian sports fans planning to watch games in U.S.
Canadian sports fans hoping to catch a Seattle Seahawks or Seattle Kraken game are being advised to plan their trips across the border carefully, or they could face a nasty surprise on their return to Canada.
-
NHL suspends Evander Kane 21 games for COVID violations
The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
Autos
-
Ford promises 'huge' investment in Windsor, Ont., auto plant after shift cuts
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province and federal governments will be making a "huge" investment in a Windsor, Ont., auto assembly plant to help ramp up production after the company announced a shift cut.
-
Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture
The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.
-
U.S. opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall
U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power.