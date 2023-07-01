Vancouver Canucks bolster blueline with Carson Soucy signing from Kraken

Seattle Kraken defenceman Carson Soucy (28) reacts after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Seattle Kraken defenceman Carson Soucy (28) reacts after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

MORE SPORTS NEWS