Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina calls Russian opponent 'brave' following French Open win

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Russia's Daria Kasatkina in their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Russia's Daria Kasatkina in their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

MORE SPORTS NEWS