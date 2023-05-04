Toronto man shows up to every Maple Leafs game in opponent's jersey

A father and daughter are trolling the Toronto Maple Leafs by showing up to games in their opponents' jerseys.

"This all started many moons ago… way back at Maple Leaf Gardens," Ervil Di Giusto told CTV News while wearing a Florida Panthers jersey. "I grew up as a Habs fan all the way through."

The season tickets-holder grew up in Montreal cheering for the Canadiens, the Leafs' long-time rivals. When Di Giusto moved to Toronto, he couldn't bring it upon himself to root for the home team.

"I was going to every hockey game, because I love hockey, but the fact is I'm in Toronto so I'm watching Toronto, but they're not very good," the ticket broker said. "So I decided to wear the visitor's shirt every game."

The Maple Leafs are currently in a second round playoff series for the first time in 19 years. They last hoisted the Stanley Cup 56 years ago, in 1967. The Florida Panthers are leading the series 2—0.

Di Giusto's daughter is often by her father's side in a matching jersey.

"I think it's very special," she said. "It's really been a great bonding experience with my dad."

They've been noticed on social media, and have unfortunately had a few bad reactions, like when someone tossed a beer at them during an April game against Montreal.

"I just felt something hit my back," Di Giusto's daughter recalled. "I turned to my side and there was a beer between us. So we turned around and, there's tons of fans behind you. You'll never know who did it."

Di Giusto has likely spent a small fortune cheering for everyone but the Leafs. He still hopes they make it to the next round of the playoffs -- so he can dust off his New Jersey or Carolina jerseys. He says he has a jersey for every team in the league – including Toronto.

"'I was given one as a gift, but I've never worn it," he said. "It's in my closet though."

If the Leafs go on to win the Stanley Cup, Di Giusto says he might stay home for the celebrations.

"We're not going to go to the parade though, because I don't think we'd be welcomed," he said laughing.

Online, some people have called him the ultimate Toronto troll.

"I'm only a hockey fan," Di Giusto claimed. "I love hockey and now I've become a troll."