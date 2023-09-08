Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
Spanish state prosecutors have accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said Friday.
Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.
Prosecutors presented a case against Rubiales to Spain's National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.
According to a sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault. The new law eliminated the difference between "sexual harassment" and "sexual assault," sanctioning any unconsented sexual act.
Prosecutors added Friday that Rubiales could have committed an act of coercion when, according to Hermoso, he pressured her to speak out in his defence immediately after the scandal erupted regarding his behaviour.
Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that in statements issued by her and her players' union.
Prosecutors have asked the judge that Rubiales appear before a court to give preliminary testimony. If the National Court judge agrees the hear the case, it would lead to a formal court investigation that will end with a recommendation for the case to either be dismissed or go to trial.
Hermoso, a 33-year-old forward, now plays for Mexican club Pachuca after a long career with top Spanish and European clubs, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid. She returned to her Mexican club on Thursday.
The 46-year-old Rubiales faces threats other than a possible criminal trial.
He was suspended from his post by FIFA on Aug. 27, a day after he refused to step down when he delivered a defiant speech to the general assembly of his federation in which he said he was victim of a "witch hunt" by "false feminists." Rubiales was banned from his post for 90 days while FIFA disciplinary judges consider his case. Soccer's governing body can impose sanctions on individuals ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions from the sport.
Rubiales also faces action from the Spanish government. A government legal panel overseeing sports has opened a probe to determine if he abused his authority by kissing Hermoso or tainted the image of Spain with his conduct. He faces being deemed unfit to hold his post for up to two years.
Rubiales' behaviour at the final, which included a lewd crotch grab while next to dignitaries including Spain's queen and teenage princess, combined with his controversial speech have tarnished the Women's World Cup title and damaged his own federation.
Spain's women's players have said they won't play again for their nation until big changes are made in the federation. The federation fired coach Jorge Vilda, but the players have yet to say if they consider that sufficient.
The accusation by prosecutors against Rubiales came as the players for Spain's women's league began their strike on the opening day of the competition after salary talks with the league broke down. The league, called Liga F, was one of the first soccer institutions to criticize Rubiales' conduct.
Rubiales, a former player and former head of Spain's biggest players' union, has run the federation since 2018. He has boosted revenues and funding for lower-level soccer and the women's game, but his successes have normally been tinged with scandal.
Rubiales revolutionized the Spanish Super Cup in 2019 by taking it to Saudi Arabia -- now the big draw for top European talent like Cristiano Ronaldo -- in exchange for $40 million a year. The move was criticized by women's and human rights groups for the regime's treatment of women and minorities. Spanish authorities also scrutinized the deal, and an investigative judge is probing the legality of the Super Cup contracts.
Rubiales increased his power by becoming a vice president of European soccer body UEFA, and was supposed to lead the bid by Spain, Portugal and Morocco to host the 2030 men's World Cup. Spain's government has since warned that the bid to host one of the world's biggest sporting events is at risk of being sullied.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Unemployment rate steady at 5.5% in August as economy adds 40K jobs: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent in August as the Canadian economy added 40,000 jobs.
The operation could start soon to rescue a sick American researcher 3,000 feet into a Turkish cave
An American researcher who fell ill almost 1,000 metres below the entrance of a cave in Turkiye, has recovered sufficiently enough to be extracted in an operation that could last three or four days, a Turkish official was quoted as saying on Friday.
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
'No one will ever know the most stressful photo I’ve ever shot in my life:' Behind the lens with one of Canada's most famed celebrity photographers
With TIFF underway, a new exhibit in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre celebrates the 30-year career of world-renowned red carpet photographer George Pimentel
'I won't say anymore:' Trudeau mum on paused trade talks with India
Ottawa is refusing to say why trade talks with India were paused shortly before the G20 summit in New Delhi.
Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
Spanish state prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said Friday.
Only media report spurred Yukon to tell parents of sexual abuse in school: ombudsman
Yukon's ombudsman said in a new report Thursday the territory's government had a policy and legal duty to notify parents at a school where a child was sexually assaulted, but instead delayed revealing the information for 19 months.
North Korea says it has launched a new nuclear attack submarine to counter U.S. naval power
North Korea said Friday it has launched a purported nuclear attack submarine it has been developing for years, a step leader Kim Jong Un described as crucial in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The Conservatives gather in Quebec City for their annual policy convention, Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison, and Justin Trudeau refuses to speak about stalled trade talks.
Politics
-
Poilievre pitches 'common sense' as Conservative policy convention kicks off, delegates energized
The Conservative Party's moment has come to sell Canadians on its 'common sense' plan, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told his caucus on Thursday, as they gathered in Quebec City for the federal party's three-day policy convention where controversial policy pitches risk impacting the party's broadening appeal.
-
Canadian gov't launches public inquiry into foreign election interference, taps judge as commissioner
After months of deliberations, the federal government is launching a public inquiry into foreign election interference, and has found a judge to lead it.
-
'Real concerns' around foreign interference impeding improvement of Canada-China relations: Trudeau
Canada-China relations are improving at a slower rate than expected due to 'real concerns' around foreign interference Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.
Health
-
Families fear for kids as number of E.coli cases connected to Calgary daycares jumps to 128
A food poisoning spate connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares is believed by some to be the largest serious E. coli outbreak of children under the age of five ever reported.
-
Naloxone kits across Canada should have both nasal spray and injection options: panel
Take-home naloxone kits across Canada should contain both versions of the opioid overdose-reversing drug -- a nasal spray and an injectable that goes into a muscle -- says a panel of experts that includes people who use drugs.
-
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
Sci-Tech
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
-
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
Google will soon require that political ads using artificial intelligence be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have being synthetically altered.
-
Japan launches rocket carrying X-ray telescope to explore origins of universe, lunar lander
Japan launched a rocket Thursday carrying an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe as well as a small lunar lander.
Entertainment
-
'No one will ever know the most stressful photo I’ve ever shot in my life:' Behind the lens with one of Canada's most famed celebrity photographers
With TIFF underway, a new exhibit in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre celebrates the 30-year career of world-renowned red carpet photographer George Pimentel
-
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
-
What was Burning Man really like? Canadians share what they saw
After torrential rain in Nevada left thousands stranded at this year’s Burning Man festival, a couple of Canadians who attended the event spoke with CTVNews.ca about what conditions were like on the ground. Although weather conditions may have led to some challenges, some festivalgoers said they also witnessed an unwavering sense of community.