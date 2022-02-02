So far, 11 Beijing 2022 personnel in hospital with COVID-19

A woman is tested for COVID-19 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A woman is tested for COVID-19 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MORE SPORTS NEWS