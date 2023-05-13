Roglic gains time on Stage 8 of Giro; Healy wins with solo breakaway

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic crosses the finish line after crashing during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.9 kilometers (113.65 miles) with start in Lorient and finish in Pontivy, France, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Benoit Tessier/Pool Photo via AP) Slovenia's Primoz Roglic crosses the finish line after crashing during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 182.9 kilometers (113.65 miles) with start in Lorient and finish in Pontivy, France, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Benoit Tessier/Pool Photo via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS