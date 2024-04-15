Sports

    • PWHL hits its home stretch after women's world hockey championship

    Jayna Hefford, PWHL's senior vice president of hockey operations speaks ahead of the PWHL Toronto team opening the Toronto Stock Exchange in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press) Jayna Hefford, PWHL's senior vice president of hockey operations speaks ahead of the PWHL Toronto team opening the Toronto Stock Exchange in Toronto, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The Professional Women's Hockey League enters the home stretch of its inaugural season Thursday when it resumes following the world championship break.

    Montreal is at home to Minnesota and Toronto visits Boston on Thursday.

    Each of the six clubs has five games remaining in the regular season that concludes May 5 with Toronto hosting Ottawa. The playoffs start the week of May 6.

    Toronto (10-3-0-6), Minnesota (8-4-3-4), Montreal (7-3-4-5) and Ottawa (7-0-6-6) were in playoff position. Boston (4-4-2-9) and New York (3-4-3-9) were on the outside looking in.

    "Nobody's been eliminated yet with five games to go. I think that's a win for the league," said PWHL senior vice-president of hockey operations director Jayna Hefford. "We've created parity across this league. That's what we set out to do.

    "Going into the playoffs for the first time, we've seen incredible hockey this year, but I think it's going to step up from here. We announced the trophy last week. Six weeks, it's going to be over quick, but it's exciting times."

    The announcement of team names was still "a work in progress," Hefford said.

    "I think quite honestly, it's been a blessing in disguise. Everybody talks about the PWHL. Nobody walks around saying 'NHL' around teams. We've been able to have a whole season where we've built the league brand."

    The PWHL has averaged just over 7,000 fans in its first 57 games in its first season.

    Attendance ranged from a March 6 low of 728 at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn., to a high of 19,285 in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 19.

    A sellout is projected for Saturday's Toronto at Montreal clash at the 21,105-seat Bell Centre, which would set a new attendance mark.

    "We're seeing young girls and young boys and families, but we're seeing 20-something professionals that are out having a good time at games," Hefford said. "We're seeing retired couples who are season-ticket holders. We have a lot of older generation women that never got a chance to be part of something like this.

    "Our demographics are more broad than I think we thought."

    People watch PWHL games across eight different media company platforms in Canada and the U.S., including free streaming of all games on YouTube.

    YouTube pulled in 1.3 million unique views and over 27.8 million impressions over the first 37 games, or first half of the season, according to the PWHL.

    "The visibility is so important for us, how important that was to making it accessible and free to everyone regardless of where you are, and easy to find," Hefford said.

    YouTube is a key cog in audience-building, which will determine what rights are worth in the future, added PWHL vice-president of league operations and compliance Chris Burkett.

    "It's not so much giving it away. It's ensuring that people can find the games," Burkett said.

    "You see with other professional women's sports leagues where the media rights are incredibly valuable because they built an audience."

    New York will host Boston on both Saturday and April 30 at the Prudential Center.

    The home of the New Jersey Devils will be the seventh NHL site of PWHL games after Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena, Detroit's Little Caesars Arena, Minnesota's Xcel Energy Center, Montreal's Bell Centre and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

    Los Angeles Dodgers controlling owner Mark Walter is the PWHL's financial backer. The PWHL's board consists of Dodgers president Stan Kasten, minority owners Billie Jean King and Ilona Kloss and vice-president Royce Cohen.

    The playoff format features a PWHL-devised quirk. The top playoff seed will have a 24-hour window to choose between the third and fourth seed for its semifinal opponent.

    "We set out to just have an open mind and not be stuck in 'this is the way it's always been done,"' Hefford said.

    "We have this mindset that we're not going to be afraid to make a mistake. And that comes from the top, from Stan and Billie and those people. It's OK to make a mistake and if we do, we'll fix it, but don't be afraid to make a mistake.

    "When this idea came up, we talked about it, we debated it, we talked to other folks. Some liked it, some didn't, but overall the majority had an open mind."

    Semifinals and the final will be best-of-five series. The higher seeds have home-ice advantage for games one, two, and five.

    In order to keep the two eliminated teams playing for something, the first overall pick in June's draft goes to the team that earns the most points following its elimination from playoff contention.

    Once a team is mathematically eliminated, it starts earning draft order points in its remaining games using the standard points system.

    Over 100 players, including Europeans, have declared for the 2024 PWHL draft, Hefford said.

    Canada and the U.S. had a combined 30 PWHL players on their world championship rosters in Utica, N.Y., while another nine played for Czechia, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Switzerland and Japan.

    Hefford and PWHL brass were in Utica for meetings with the IIHF and countries' federations.

    "We haven't had a chance to meet the Finns, Swedes and the people running those teams, so it's really been (mostly), 'Hey, this is who we are. How do we continue to work together and build lines of communication?"' Hefford explained.

    "We hope more and more players come in to be a part of the league."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Donald Trump hush money trial, explained

    All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse

    For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News