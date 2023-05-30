Post-soccer match brawl in Germany leaves teen with life-threatening injuries; 16-year-old detained

The pitch of a soccer club is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. A 15-year-old soccer player remained hospitalized Tuesday with life-threatening brain injuries after being struck by an opposing player in a post-match fight during an international youth tournament in Germany. A 16-year-old from a French team was jailed pending further investigation by a judge in Frankfurt, where the match with a team from Berlin took place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

