Panthers outlast Hurricanes in 4th OT in 6th-longest game in NHL history

The Florida Panthers surround goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky following the team's win 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in four overtimes in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., early Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) The Florida Panthers surround goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky following the team's win 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in four overtimes in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., early Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

MORE SPORTS NEWS