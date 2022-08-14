Pablo Carreno Busta beats Hubert Hurkacz to win National Bank Open

MONTREAL -

Pablo Carreno Busta is the winner of the National Bank Open.

The unseeded Spaniard beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the men's singles final today at IGA Stadium.

It's Busta's first career Masters 1000 title and seventh career ATP Tour title overall.

He's the first unseeded player to win this tournament since Argentina's Guillermo Canas in 2002.

The doubles final is scheduled for the evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2022.