Ottawa Senators add forward MacEwen on three-year contract

FILE - Vancouver Canucks' Zack MacEwan celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Ottawa Senators have agreed to terms on a three-year, US$2.325 million contract with forward Zack MacEwen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck FILE - Vancouver Canucks' Zack MacEwan celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Ottawa Senators have agreed to terms on a three-year, US$2.325 million contract with forward Zack MacEwen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MORE SPORTS NEWS