Disneyland character and parade performers in California vote to join labor union

Signs of Alzheimer’s were everywhere. Then his brain improved
Blood biomarkers of telltale signs of early Alzheimer’s disease in the brain of his patient, 55-year-old entrepreneur Simon Nicholls, had all but disappeared in a mere 14 months.
Disneyland performers who help bring Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and other beloved characters to life at the Southern California resort chose to unionize following a three-day vote culminating on Saturday.
The Actors’ Equity Association labor union said in a statement Saturday that cast members for the parades and characters departments at Disney's theme parks near Los Angeles voted by a wide margin for the union to become the bargaining agent for the group of roughly 1,700 workers.
An association website tracking the balloting among cast members indicated passage by 78.7 per cent (953 votes) in favor and 21.3 per cent (258 votes) opposed.
“They say that Disneyland is ‘the place where dreams come true,’ and for the Disney Cast Members who have worked to organize a union, their dream came true today,” Actors’ Equity Association President Kate Shindle said in a statement Saturday night.
Shindle called the workers the “front lines” of the Disneyland guest experience. The association and cast members will discuss improvements to health and safey, wages, benefits, working conditions and job security before meeting with Walt Disney Company representatives about negotiating the staff priorities into a contract, she said.
The union already represents theatrical performers at Disney’s Florida parks.
Barring any election challenges, the regional director of The National Labor Relations Board will certify the results within a week, the association said.
The NLRB did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking confirmation or additional information about the vote.
The election took place on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday in Anaheim, California, after workers earlier this year filed cards to form the unit called “Magic United.”
Parade and character workers who promoted unionizing said they love helping to create a magical experience at Disneyland but grew concerned when they were asked to resume hugging visitors after returning to work during the coronavirus pandemic. They said they also suffer injuries from complex costumes and erratic schedules.
Most of the more than 35,000 workers at the Disneyland Resort, including cleaning crews, pyrotechnic specialists and security staff, are already in labor unions. The resort includes Disneyland, which is the Walt Disney Co.'s oldest theme park, as well as Disney California Adventure and the shopping and entertainment district Downtown Disney in Anaheim.
In recent years, Disney has faced allegations of not paying its Southern California workers, who face exorbitant housing costs and often commute long distances or cram into small homes, a livable wage. Parade performers and character actors earn a base pay of US$24.15 an hour, up from US$20 before January, with premiums for different roles.
Union membership has been on a decades-long decline in the United States, but organizations have seen growing public support in recent years during high-profile contract negotiations involving Hollywood studios and Las Vegas hotels. The NLRB, which protects workers’ right to organize, reported more than 2,500 filings for union representation during the 2023 fiscal year, which was the highest number in eight years.
The effort to organize character and parade performers in California came more than 40 years after those who play Mickey, Goofy and Donald Duck in Florida were organized by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union traditionally known to represent transportation workers.
At that time, the Florida performers complained about filthy costumes and abuse from guests, including children who would kick the shins of Disney villains such as Captain Hook.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued recalls for various items this week, including kids' bassinets, chips, and stoves. Here's what to watch out for.
Italy has dozens of secret smaller lakes that boast superb scenery, unknown to mass tourism, where locals get together on day trips and enjoy picnics.
Lawyers are questioning Canada’s approach to screening visa applications for people in Gaza with extended family in Canada after one applicant, a medical worker, was asked whether he had treated members of Hamas.
Passengers heading from Montreal to Lyon, France on Friday were forced to return home and depart the next day after a pressurization indication was detected in flight.
A contractor working on the Coastal GasLink pipeline has been denied more than $333,000 worth of tax rebates because pieces of machinery it purchased – and claimed were not trucks – were deemed sufficiently truck-like in B.C. Supreme Court.
VIA Rail service resumed in the Kingston, Ont. area late Saturday afternoon, after a suspicious package investigation halted train service for more than four hours over the Victoria Day long weekend.
2b Theatre recently moved into the old Video Difference building, seeking to transform it into an artistic hub, meeting space, and temporary housing unit for visiting performers in Halifax.
Chinese Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian has launched a $300 million lawsuit against the federal government. It’s a means to find the source of intelligence leaks which Xian says has cost him his livelihood.
A young bear that had made its way into Lumsden, Sask. was killed by Saskatchewan RCMP officers after unsuccessful efforts to trap it.
The host of a news conference about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition fight wryly welcomed journalists last week to the "millionth" press briefing on his court case
The bodies of two men have been recovered from a plane that was found face down in a lake, Alaska State Troopers said Saturday.
As Donald Trump increasingly infuses his campaign with Christian trappings while coasting to a third Republican presidential nomination, his support is as strong as ever among evangelicals and other conservative Christians.
Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-member War Cabinet, threatened on Saturday to resign from the government if it doesn't adopt a new plan in three weeks' time for the war in Gaza.
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be 'celebrating' the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.
A major international report on the safety of artificial intelligence says experts can’t agree on the risk the technology poses — and it's unclear whether AI will help or harm us.
A former OpenAI leader who resigned from the company earlier this week said Friday that safety has "taken a backseat to shiny products" at the influential artificial intelligence company.
Albert Einstein was right: There is an area at the edge of black holes where matter can no longer stay in orbit and instead falls in, as predicted by his theory of gravity.
In the six months since singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against Sean Combs, a wave of similar cases and public allegations against one of the most influential music moguls of the past three decades have occurred.
A person wanted in connection with the random assault on actor Steve Buscemi on a New York City street earlier this month was taken into custody Friday, police said.
Forecasters expect this week's inflation report to show Canada's inflation rate fell last month, but financial markets are still unsure whether a June interest rate cut is in the cards for the Bank of Canada.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished a day above the 40,000 level for the first time on Friday as U.S. stock indexes drifted around their records while closing out their latest winning week.
When Tim Hortons rang in the new year, it marked the occasion with a nod to its humble roots, bringing back a quartet of doughnuts, including some from its earliest days.
Italy has dozens of secret smaller lakes that boast superb scenery, unknown to mass tourism, where locals get together on day trips and enjoy picnics.
Ottawa's ultra luxury housing market is blooming like the tulips this spring, with a significant increase in the number of homes sold worth more than $2 million.
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
The Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination from the NHL playoffs Saturday night, beating the visiting Vancouver Canucks 5-1 in Game 6 of their second-round series.
Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury by split decision to become the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years.
Shane Lowry tied a major championship record by shooting a 9-under 62 in the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday.
It’s a good time to be in the market for a used Tesla.
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
A B.C. woman says her service dog pulled her from a lake moments before she had a seizure, saving her life.
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
Members of Piapot First Nation, students from the University of Winnipeg and various other professionals are learning new techniques that will hopefully be used for ground searches of potential unmarked grave sites in the future.
ALS patient Mathew Brown said he’s hopeful for future ALS patients after news this week of research at Western University of a potential cure for ALS.
When Adam Kirschner wrote 'Slap Shot,' he never imagined the song would be embraced by his favourite team.
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
The Vancouver Canucks lost to the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night, forcing the second-round series to go to Game 7.
Hundreds of independent comics artists, writers and enthusiasts made their way to Yaletown Saturday for the 12th edition of VanCAF – the Vancouver Comic Arts Festival.
A Toronto community is grieving the loss of a beloved local restaurant that offered customers a warm meal and a welcoming table in the heart of Oakwood Village.
A small plane crashed with two people onboard northeast of Toronto on Saturday morning.
A man was fatally shot in a car outside of a house in Brampton Saturday morning, police say.
One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit early Saturday morning on Memorial Drive.
Airdrie RCMP are asking for public assistance after a hit-and-run involving a 2-year-old took place in a Superstore parking lot Friday.
More than 500 delegates from across the province met in Calgary Saturday for the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) General Assembly, where the topics included curriculum, classroom sizes, funding and students’ smartphone use.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says multiple people were injured Saturday night following a boating crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake.
Ottawa Fire Services says a kayaker has been rescued after going missing in the water on Cassels Street.
A mainly sunny and warm day is in the forecast for the capital this Sunday.
A Montreal real estate owner is calling on all levels of government to address the growing number of homeless people in the city, and he's written a letter to all levels of government to do something.
Some within the funeral home and mortuary services industries in Quebec say they are frustrated with an online obituary site that publishes death notices from public information posted on the internet. They claim the site is doing so without consent from the families.
CTV News Montreal at Six for Saturday, May 18, 2024 with anchor Angela MacKenzie.
Police are looking for three people after a road rage incident in south Edmonton on Friday morning.
Residents of Fort of McMurray who were displaced over wildfire concerns were told to return home Saturday.
Maritimers and tourists are gearing up for the unofficial start to summer as the May Long Weekend gets underway.
Friends and family of Arthur Irving gathered in his Saint John home Saturday to celebrate his life after the businesses titan passed away Monday at the age of 93.
With events for the Blue Nose Marathon beginning on Saturday, Halifax Regional Police has issued warnings for drivers of many roads that will be closed for the day.
Winnipeg fire crews had to deal with multiple fires and a gas leak between Friday night and Saturday morning.
A Canadian tech company is helping kids with mobility issues put their best foot forward with the help of a pair of revolutionary robotic legs.
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
A young bear that had made its way into Lumsden, Sask. was killed by Saskatchewan RCMP officers after unsuccessful efforts to trap it.
Winmar celebrated their mascot, Willy’s third birthday on Sunday in Moose Jaw.
Family members and military officials gathered Friday in Swift Current for one final salute to a former Royal Regina Rifle troop member.
A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.
A man who killed two people in a drunk driving crash was sentenced Friday to seven years behind bars.
A farm in New Hamburg became the training grounds for the event teaching dogs and their owners advanced tracking and detection skills.
Hundreds of Saskatoon's football fans gathered at Saskatoon Minor Football (SMF) field Saturday to experience the Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season ahead of their home opener.
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
Firefighters are on the scene of a structure blaze in the 100 Block Avenue Q South.
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Mainly sunny conditions are expected Sunday, but there is a slight chance for showers in the afternoon with a high reaching 27 degrees, feeling more like 31.
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old woman in Midland on Saturday.
Firefighters battled a large building fire in Barrie on Saturday.
OPP is investigating a crash that happened in Minden Hills on Saturday.
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
Mainly sunny conditions are expected Sunday, but there is a slight chance for showers in the afternoon with a high reaching 28 degrees, feeling more like 33.
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park east of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
“Good to see you,” Ryan Godard says before giving his 96-year-old grandma a big hug and walking her towards the small airplane. “Let’s get you prepped.”
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
Lethbridge has been working to address lawlessness in the city’s downtown over the past six months.
It's just about patio season in Lethbridge, and the city is once again rolling out its annual patios and parklets program.
A 22-year-old man from Toronto is facing multiple weapons charges following an arrest in Thunder Bay, Ont. earlier this week.
Canada Safe Boating Week is an initiative is designed to increase public compliance with safe boating measures and ultimately save lives.
Big changes are being made for travellers and traffic in the Town of Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island as the township has passed new bylaws.
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
