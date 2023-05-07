Oakland Athletics' announcer suspended indefinitely after using racial slur

Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper has been suspended indefinitely after using a racial slur during the team's pre-game show prior to the A's road game against Kansas City Royals on Friday, an NBC Sports California spokesperson told CNN.

He will remain off air until a review of the incident is completed, the spokesperson added.

Kuiper was discussing the "phenomenal" time he had visiting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri with A's TV analyst Dallas Braden when he used a racial slur to describe the museum during the NBC Sports California broadcast.

Hours later, prior to the start of the sixth inning, Kuiper apologized, saying: "A little earlier in the show, I said something, didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. ... I just wanted to apologize for that."

He apologized again on Saturday, saying, "I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said. I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies."

Johnny Doskow and Vince Controneo will rotate as play-by-play announcers.

Earlier on Saturday, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick also issued a statement on Twitter.

"I'm aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper," Kendrick said. "I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don't pretend to know Glen's heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of all you find it in yourselves to do the same!"

The Athletics called Kuiper's language "unacceptable."

"The language used by Glen Kuiper during (Friday's) pregame broadcast is unacceptable," the team said in a statement. "The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation."

Kuiper is in his 20th season as the Athletics' lead voice and has covered Bay Area baseball since 1992 for NBC Sports California, according to the team.

