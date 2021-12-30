No fans allowed at Canada's figure skating championships due to COVID-19 concerns

OTTAWA -

Canada's figure skating championships will have no fans in attendance as the national sports organization adapts to surging COVID-19 numbers.

Skate Canada says all purchased tickets for the event at Ottawa's TD Place Arena for Jan. 6-13 will be refunded.

This change aligns with the Ontario government's decision on Thursday to limit attendance at sporting and other event venues.

The governing body says that the senior event will go on as planned but that gala on Jan. 9 has been cancelled.

The junior event will have its schedule altered and the novice event has been postponed.

Media are no longer being allowed to attend in person and, instead, will conduct interviews virtually.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2021.