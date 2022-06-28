MLB announces 12 suspensions for mass brawl between Seattle and Los Angeles

MLB announces 12 suspensions for mass brawl between Seattle and Los Angeles

Major League Baseball has suspended 12 players and coaches following the mass brawl that marred the Los Angeles Angels' win over the Seattle Mariners on June 26. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images North America/Getty Images/CNN) Major League Baseball has suspended 12 players and coaches following the mass brawl that marred the Los Angeles Angels' win over the Seattle Mariners on June 26. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images North America/Getty Images/CNN)

MORE SPORTS NEWS