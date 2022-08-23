Mexico crushes Canada 10-0 at Little League World Series

Canada Region Champion Little League team from Vancouver, British Columbia, participates in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug 17, 2022. (Gene J. Puskar / AP) Canada Region Champion Little League team from Vancouver, British Columbia, participates in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug 17, 2022. (Gene J. Puskar / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS