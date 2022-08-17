Little League World Series player in critical condition after falling from a bunk bed

A 12-year-old player in the Little League World Series is in critical condition after falling from a bunk bed at the players' dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, his team tells CNN.

Easton Oliverson of Utah's Snow Canyon Little League suffered a fractured skull from the fall, his team said. He is being treated at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The injury happened early Monday morning, according to a statement from Little League International. St. George News reports Oliverson fell out of his bed in his sleep in the middle of the night, citing a source within the team.

Oliverson was airlifted to the local children's hospital, where he underwent surgery to stop the bleeding and stabilize him, according to an Instagram account set-up to provide updates on his condition. He was then put into a medically induced coma, his team said.

Oliverson's father Jace, who is an assistant coach on his son's team, said in a statement, "There was a lot of blood in his brain and a lot of pressure being caused. He had what was called an epidural hematoma. He fractured his skull and in the meantime punctured an artery outside the brain which caused the bleeding."

Oliverson's doctors began weening him off of painkillers and scaling back his oxygen with positive results, the Instagram account reported Tuesday afternoon, adding that a neurosurgeon told the family that the boy's CT scan was "looking great."

The account also said Oliverson was able to respond physically when one of his friends spoke to him on the phone.

"He told Easton to put his thumb up - and he did! His friend then told him to put his other thumb up - and he did that as well! We are so grateful for these little miracles," the post said.

"As of the afternoon of Tuesday, August 16, Little League officials spoke with Easton's family and were pleased to hear that his medical team remains encouraged by his progress," Little League International said in a statement. "At the request of his family, Little League International encourages all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery.

The organization said it would use all available resources to "support the player, his family, and his coaches and teammates, as we navigate this unfortunate situation."

Oliverson's Snow Canyon Little League team is scheduled to play its first game of the Little League World Series Friday afternoon. Snow Canyon is the first team from Utah to make it to the series in the 75-year history of the tournament.