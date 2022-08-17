Little League World Series player in critical condition after falling from a bunk bed

The Mountain Region champion Little League team from Santa Clara, Utah, rides in the Little League Grand Slam Parade in downtown Williamsport, Pa., Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) The Mountain Region champion Little League team from Santa Clara, Utah, rides in the Little League Grand Slam Parade in downtown Williamsport, Pa., Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MORE SPORTS NEWS