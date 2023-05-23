LeBron posts historic first half, questions future after Lakers eliminated

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series against the Denver Nuggets Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series against the Denver Nuggets Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

MORE SPORTS NEWS