LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time scoring leader, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots in an NBA game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots in an NBA game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS