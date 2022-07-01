Lampaert wins first Tour de France stage in the rain

Lampaert wins first Tour de France stage in the rain

Belgium's Yves Lampaert rides during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 13.2 kilometres with start and finish in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Belgium's Yves Lampaert rides during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 13.2 kilometres with start and finish in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

