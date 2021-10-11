Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return

Diana Kipyogei, of Kenya, wins the women's division of the 125th Boston Marathon on Oct. 11, 2021. (Winslow Townson / AP) Diana Kipyogei, of Kenya, wins the women's division of the 125th Boston Marathon on Oct. 11, 2021. (Winslow Townson / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Listen Live: TSN Radio

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both for her book

Unlike other tell-all authors from the Trump administration, Fiona Hill's new book 'There Is Nothing for You Here' isn't obsessed with the scandalous. Much like her measured but riveting testimony in Trump's first impeachment, the book offers a more sober, and thus perhaps more alarming, portrait of the 45th president.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social