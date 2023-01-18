Jay Briscoe, U.S. pro wrestling star, dead at 38

Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe has died at age 38.

The U.S. wrestling world is in shock following the announcement of the death of the Ring of Honor (ROH) star, whose real name was Jamin Pugh.

Tony Khan, CEO of All Elite Wrestling and owner of ROH, announced the news on Twitter.

He wrote: "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

"Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day.

"We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

"Rest In Peace Jamin."

A statement on ROH's website said: "It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans."

Numerous wrestling sites have reported that Pugh died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on Tuesday.

CNN affiliate WMDT reports that two people were killed in the crash, citing Delaware State Police.

Delaware police tweeted about the accident, but didn't identify those involved. The tweet, posted late Tuesday, said: "Laurel Road at Little Hill Road will be closed for an extended period due to a fatal accident. DSP on-scene."

CNN has contacted Delaware State Police for comment.

Laurel School District posted on Facebook on Tuesday that it would be closed on Wednesday following the incident. It said: "Due to an unthinkable tragedy in our community this evening, The Laurel School District will be closed for tomorrow, Wednesday January 18, 2023. Schools will reopen on Thursday. Please keep the Pugh family in your thoughts and prayers."

Pugh and his brother Mark, known as Dem Boys, were 12-time ROH World Tag Team Champions.