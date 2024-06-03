More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's why
Of the 126,000 people who moved to the U.S. in 2022, 53,000 were born in Canada, 46,000 were Americans returning home, and 30,000 had immigrated to Canada from outside North America and chose to leave.
The data marks a growing trend of Canadians settling south of the border, and according to immigration lawyer Len Saunders, the main reason is the cost of living.
“It is so much cheaper to buy a house, not in the big towns like Los Angeles, California, San Francisco, New York, but (in) 'Small Town U.S.A.,'” Saunders said in an interview on CTV's Your Morning Monday.
The lawyer said a lot of people are moving to border towns. Saunders, who resides in Washington state and says it takes him 45 minutes to commute to Vancouver, B.C., said his home is worth half a million dollars.
“That same house, five miles north of here in the Vancouver area, is $2 to 3 million,” Saunders said.
Housing affordability is an attractive point for young people, Saunders said, and one of the main reasons why this demographic is looking to move south.
“Young people realize they can’t get into the (Canadian) housing market. Or if they are able to, they’re buying a condo, whereas in the U.S. they can buy a beautiful house.”
Another demographic looking to take the move is older people, Saunders said, noting some overlap in the reasons why this age group is looking to move south.
“They’re cashing out. Their taking their equity in their house and they’re using that equity to buy clear titles so that they have no mortgage and using some of that for their retirement income.”
While many note cheaper cost of living in the U.S., there is still one barrier for many that keeps them in Canada: health care.
The immigration lawyer said the majority of his current caseload involves helping Canadians married to Americans move to the U.S., and noted access is a topic that comes up often. For those with an American partner, access to health care involves tapping into their spouses’ medical care.
Yet for older Canadian couples, access to medical care can be expensive, and sometimes cost-prohibitive, Saunders said.
A federal gun case against U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter opened Monday with jury selection, following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close the 2024 election. First lady Jill Biden was seated in the front row of the courtroom, in a show of support for her son.
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Katy Perry has reimagined a recent commencement speech by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker that was criticized as homophobic and sexist.
Turi King takes pride in her work solving ancient and modern-day DNA puzzles – including a centuries-old mystery involving an infamous British king.
Known as “la Doctora” for her glittering academic credentials, Claudia Sheinbaum is a physicist with a doctorate in energy engineering and a former major-city mayor.
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
While Vancouver is starting off the week with a rainfall warning, sun and a potential extreme heat event are expected for the region in the coming days.
The Jonas Brothers will perform the Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver this fall, event organizers announced Monday.
BC Transit says several buses in its Victoria fleet are affected by a Transport Canada recall.
One of the five people shot outside a Rexdale high school late Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
Air Canada says it is ramping up flights to India this year including new non-stop service from Toronto to Mumbai.
Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action.
Most of southern Alberta can expect a decent start to their week, with warmer temperatures early in the day Monday.
A bear warning is in effect in part of Banff National Park.
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
The city of Ottawa will officially kick off construction season in the capital on Monday, with several road resurfacing and culvert renewal and replacement projects to be completed this spring and summer.
The report finds insurance companies paid Ottawa drivers over $41 million in stolen vehicle claims last year.
A two-vehicle collision on River Road that injured three people has once again sparked anger from nearby residents - who say more needs to be done to improve safety on that road.
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
The driver of a watercraft involved in the death of a toddler in the Baskatong reservoir has been arrested.
A 52-year-old man is in hospital after an assault in downtown Montreal.
The Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup. This is when and where the games will take place. All times are MT.
A body was recovered from the North Saskatchewan River early Sunday evening.
The Edmonton Oilers rode their special teams and goaltender to victory on Sunday, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 to win the National Hockey League's Western Conference and earn a berth in the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers.
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning.
A community centre opened in Portapique, N.S., over the weekend with a special surprise performance by Scottish-Canadian singer Johnny Reid.
The QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax unveiled new cutting-edge nuclear medicine technology Monday.
An inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson will look at systemic racism and use of force.
An admitted serial killer's mental state is expected to be the focus of a murder trial that resumes in Winnipeg.
Manitoba politicians are expected to give final approval to roughly 20 bills today before the legislature rises for the summer break.
Five men have been arrested and charged after a home invasion in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Saturday night, police said.
No injuries were reported in a house fire Sunday evening east of Regina’s downtown.
It was all things aviation at the Regina Flying Club's annual open house over the weekend.
With only a few below average days during the month, the overall temperature ended up being almost 2.5 degrees above average.
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.
Guelph Dance is seeking support from the community after facing a funding cut.
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
An officer was hospitalized after a speeding driver rammed a police vehicle multiple times, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
A 20-year-old from southern Ontario is facing 19 criminal charges, including the attempted murder of a North Bay police officer who tried to arrest him in a stolen vehicle Friday, police say.
According to Middlesex OPP, the single-vehicle crash involved a transport truck, towing two other transport tractors.
OPP have charged a driver in South Bruce for going 70 km/h over the posted speed limit. On Saturday, police stopped the vehicle in Kincardine after being clocked at 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
In a game that started out slow but picked up in the third period, the Saginaw Spirit are Memorial Cup champions.
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
At least half-a-dozen people injured in assault attacks in Wasaga Beach.
A man faces a slew of charges after doing donuts in busy parking lot.
Country music legends Sawyer Brown and Shenandoah, with special guest George Fox are booked to perform at Caesars Windsor this fall.
The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.
Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Provincial police in Elliot Lake have arrested a local woman who allegedly threatened to burn down an apartment building in the community.
Two people are facing multiple charges after a pickup truck stolen in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. was found stuck in the sand at a beach in a Thessalon First Nation community last week.
A Sault man is facing multiple charges – including impaired driving – after an SUV was spotted speeding the wrong way on Highway 17 without its lights on.
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming the election of Mexico's next president, Claudia Sheinbaum, and pitching closer ties between the two countries as they ponder the future of North American relations.
Canadian cities and towns facing an uphill battle to stave off the effects of climate change will share more than half a billion dollars from a new federal adaptation fund.
Talks aimed at reaching a global agreement on how to better fight pandemics will be concluded by 2025 or earlier if possible, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.
People around the world are observing National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual celebration held to honour patients who have been through the often difficult and traumatic experience of living with cancer.
Boeing and NASA said on Sunday that their teams are preparing to launch the new Starliner space capsule on June 5 after scrubbing its inaugural test flight launch attempt on Saturday.
Plant biologist Marcus Samuel has been working for more than a decade to improve the climate resilience of crops.
A Chinese spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon Sunday to collect soil and rock samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.
Dolly Parton thinks Beyonce's take on her classic song 'Jolene' is 'bold' breath of spring.
A snowstorm, a Tim Hortons and a group of Canadian artists loosely sums up ‘The Last Timbit,’ a musical hitting the stage in Toronto this month. However, the writers involved explain that it is much more than that. To them, it is a celebration of community, Canadians and togetherness.
The Bank of Canada will announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday amid speculation that the central bank might start to cut rates.
Air Canada says it is ramping up flights to India this year including new non-stop service from Toronto to Mumbai.
The cost of your next flight is likely to go up. That's the word from the International Air Transport Association, which held its annual meeting Monday in Dubai.
From Star Wars costumes to mashed potato bars to mid-week soirees, Manitoba couples are finding ways to personalize their weddings in new and creative ways.
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
As the Edmonton Oilers battle the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Western Conference Finals, there's some beef brewing off the ice as well.
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre has won the RBC Canadian Open.
Kylian Mbappe will not play for France at the Paris Olympics after he was left out of Thierry Henry's provisional squad for the Games on Monday.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday sued South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Co., an auto parts plant and a labour recruiter over illegal use of child labour in Alabama.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.