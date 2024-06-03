Entertainment

    • Dolly Parton loved the surprising way Beyonce changed up 'Jolene'

    Dolly Parton thinks Beyonce's take on her classic song 'Jolene' is 'bold' breath of spring. (Icon Sportswire/Billboard/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Dolly Parton thinks Beyonce's take on her classic song 'Jolene' is 'bold' breath of spring. (Icon Sportswire/Billboard/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Dolly Parton thinks Beyoncé’s take on her classic song “Jolene” is “bold” breath of spring.

    Parton talked about the pop star’s rendition of the tune for “Cowboy Carter” in a recent interview with “E! News.”

    “Well, I think it was very bold of her,” Parton said during an interview at Dollywood’s new Dolly Parton Experience. “When they said she was gonna do ‘Jolene,’ I expected it to be my regular one, but it wasn’t. But I love what she did to it. And as a songwriter, you love the fact that people do your songs no matter how they do them.”

    Beyoncé’s version of Parton’s 1973 classic flips the script on the original in which Parton beseeches another woman to not steal her man.

    “She wasn’t gonna go beg some other woman like I did,” Parton said, laughing.

    Parton said she’s “proud” of Beyoncé’s country album on which Parton is featured.

    “I thought she did a great job in country music, and I thought it was great. And I was just happy she did ‘Jolene.’ I, of course, would have loved to have heard how she would have done it in its original way,” Parton said. “But of course, you know, it’s Beyoncé. Yeah, her life is different than mine.”

    The country legend said she and Bey talked after the album came out and all is well. So good in fact, Parton said she would be happy to duet with her at the next Grammy Awards ceremony should the opportunity present itself.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News