Climate and Environment

    • Feds create $530M fund for cities to adapt to climate change

    People participate in a climate protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick People participate in a climate protest on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Canadian cities and towns facing an uphill battle to stave off the effects of climate change will share more than half a billion dollars from a new federal adaptation fund.

    The Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation initiative will offer up to $1 million to local governments for projects that upgrade or adjust their infrastructure and natural environment to be more protected from extreme weather events including floods, fires and major storms.

    There will be a separate stream of funding with up to $70,000 for municipalities to assess what the impact of their climate adaptation plans will be.

    A third stream will help Canada's local governments train staff to better understand how climate change is affecting operations and services.

    Climate change is already battering stretched municipal budgets as they face higher costs for everything from snow clearing, repairing storm damage to repeated flooding.

    The $530 million for the program will be doled out over eight years and was funded in the April budget.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News