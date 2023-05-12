Jannik Sinner cheered on by orange-clad fans during Italian Open victory

Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Thanasi Kokkinakis during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, on May 12, 2023. (Andrew Medichini / AP) Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Thanasi Kokkinakis during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, on May 12, 2023. (Andrew Medichini / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS