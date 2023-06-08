Indian wrestlers demanding arrest of sports official for sexual abuse, suspend protests

Supporters of opposition Congress party hold placards during a protest rally against India's wrestling federation chief over allegations of sexual harassment in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 1, 2023. India's top wrestlers have been protesting for more than a month, demanding the resignation and arrest of the president of the wrestling federation for allegedly sexually harassing young athletes. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Supporters of opposition Congress party hold placards during a protest rally against India's wrestling federation chief over allegations of sexual harassment in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 1, 2023. India's top wrestlers have been protesting for more than a month, demanding the resignation and arrest of the president of the wrestling federation for allegedly sexually harassing young athletes. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

