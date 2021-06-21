TORONTO -- The Olympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, is getting ready to greet the world when it officially opens on July 13, just 10 days before the Games are to open.

There are 21 residential towers with a total of 3,600 rooms inside the Village. The complexes are equipped with 18,000 beds made out of cardboard frames and other minimalist furnishings. The residential apartments are set to house some 12,000 athletes and support staff.

Journalists from around the world covering the Games were given access to view the Olympic Village on June 20, 2021.

ATHLETE LIVING QUARTERS



A journalist looks at replica sets of bedroom furniture for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Villages for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which are shown in a display room in the Village Plaza on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Recyclable cardboard beds and mattresses for athletes are seen during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo Games. (Akio Kon/Pool Photo via AP)



A recyclable cardboard bed and mattress for athletes are seen during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village, constructed in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo. (Akio Kon/Pool Photo via AP)



A view from residential buildings for athletes during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo Games. (Akio Kon/Pool Photo via AP)

THE MAIN DINING HALL

The main dining hall is seen during a press tour of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Disinfectant wipes and clear shields on tables inside the main dining hall are seen during a press tour of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A journalist films the main dining hall during a press tour of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

OTHER NOTABLE PLACES AND THINGS…

A room inside the “fever clinic” is seen inside the Tokyo Village. The clinic is a prefabricated complex of isolation rooms where PCR tests will be given to athletes or staff suspected of carrying COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)



A gym at the Olympic Village where athletes will be able to work out and train. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)



A press conference room at the Village Plaza near the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Autonomous electric vehicles which will be used around the main facilities to shuttle athletes in and out of the Village are seen during a press tour on June 20, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)