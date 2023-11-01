Hughes, Pettersson, Pastrnak named NHL's three stars for October

NEW YORK -

New Jersey centre Jack Hughes, Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson and Boston right-wing David Pastrnak have been named the NHL's three stars of October.

Hughes led the NHL with 13 assists and 18 points in eight games last month.

It's the most points by a Devils player through his first eight appearances of a season, and he's the first to collect at least 18 points over that span since Thomas Vanek with Buffalo in 2012-13.

Pettersson ranked second in the NHL with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) cross nine contests to propel Vancouver to a 6-2-1 record in October.

It's the Canucks best nine-game start to a season since 2005-06 (7-1-1, 15 points).

Pastrnak had eight goals and six assists in nine games to guide Boston to an 8-0-1 October.

It's the Original Six's longest point streak to start a season in franchise history

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.