How protected are Canadian hockey players? A look at league mandates on neck guards
Conversations surrounding what could be life-or-death protective mandates in hockey have been sparked this week following the death of a 29-year-old player on Saturday.
Former NHLer Adam Johnson died after his neck was cut by a skate during a game in England, putting the lack of safety regulations in some ice hockey leagues into focus.
Johnson, who played in 13 NHL games for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers when he was cut by a skate in the second period of the Elite Ice Hockey League game at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.
While there are currently no rules in the NHL that say players must wear protective neck gear, Canadian hockey legend and resident physician and assistant general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs Hayley Wickenheiser has called for mandated neck protection at all levels of play.
Neck guards are mandatory for players in both the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Hockey Canada also has some safety requirements in place, as it requires registered minor league players and women’s hockey players to wear neck guards on the ice.
Winnipeg Jets interim head coach Scott Arniel said he was playing for the Buffalo Sabres in 1989 when his teammate Clint Malarchuk's neck was cut by a skate blade.
Now, Arniel says he expects the NHL to look into changing the rules around wearing neck guards.
Tim MacMillan, head coach of the Strait Pirates Junior B team in Nova Scotia, said in an interview with CTV News Atlantic that he thinks many people should be consulted in making the decision to implement neck protections in the league.
“I can understand if there would be some debate today, I’m sure there’s some across the country,” he said.
MacMillan also said there are no neck protection mandates in the league he coaches in, except for affiliate players aged 18 and under.
Following Johnson's death, the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) announced a strong recommendation for all players to wear an approved neck guard for the rest of the year—after Dec. 31 2023, the recommendation will become a requirement.
“It is unacceptable for any player to lose their life while playing sport," reads a statement from EIHA. "Our responsibility is not only to avert the recurrence of such a heart-breaking accident, but also to pre-emptively address other foreseeable incidents.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No more carve-outs coming,' natural resources minister says of carbon price
There will be 'no more carve-outs coming' to the federal government's carbon pricing policy, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting.
'That will not happen': Netanyahu rejects calls for a ceasefire as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza tunnels
Netanyahu rejected calls for a cease-fire to facilitate the release of captives or end the war, which he has said will be long and difficult. "Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas," he told a news conference. "That will not happen."
How protected are Canadian hockey players? A look at league mandates on neck guards
Following the death of American hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate on Saturday, what are the rules in hockey leagues across Canada relating to the protection of players' necks?
Trick-or-treaters brace for a chilly Halloween in parts of Canada—here's where
Snow is expected for some parts of Canada this Halloween, while other communities are advised to bundle up for a chilly evening.
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' cast mates mourn their friend, say they are 'all so utterly devastated'
The stars of 'Friends' say they are mourning the 'unfathomable' death of Matthew Perry. From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54.
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
King Charles III seeks to look ahead in a visit to Kenya. But he'll have history to contend with
King Charles III wants to look to the future when his state visit to Kenya starts on Tuesday. But first he will have to confront the past.
WATCH Video shows incredibly close encounter with orca off B.C.'s coast
Video shows the incredible moments that a group of people off the coast of Prince Rupert, B.C. had with a pair of orca whales while fishing.
Economy on brink of mild recession, according to StatCan preliminary data
The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession, according to the preliminary gross domestic product estimate from Statistics Canada.
Politics
-
'No more carve-outs coming,' natural resources minister says of carbon price
There will be 'no more carve-outs coming' to the federal government's carbon pricing policy, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting.
-
Former Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner and four others appointed to rep N.B., N.S. in Senate
Former Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner, who was most recently Canada's consul general in Boston, has been named a senator for Nova Scotia.
-
Ex-BOC governor Carney questions carbon price break on home heating oil
Mark Carney pressed for Canada to stick with predictable climate policy as he questioned the federal government's move to lift the carbon price on home heating oil.
Health
-
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
Canada expands drug strategy to prevent more overdoses, provide additional services
The federal government is expanding its drug and substance use strategy to try to save more lives and provide more services to people disproportionately affected by Canada's overdose crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple revamps Mac lineup and pricing with new family of chips
Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics processing units, a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.
-
In early 2029, Earth will likely lock into breaching key warming threshold, scientists calculate
In a little more than five years -- sometime in early 2029 -- the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate, a new study says.
-
Design revealed for space toilet with a view
A restroom with an out-of-this-world view could be the surprise highlight for travellers adventuring with space tourism start-up Space Perspective.
Entertainment
-
Shawn Levy on adapting celebrated novel 'All the Light We Cannot See' for the screen
Adapting a beloved, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel into a Netflix series sounds like a daunting task, but Canadian director-producer Shawn Levy says bringing 'All the Light We Cannot See' to the screen didn't feel that way for a simple reason - he is a 'rabid fan' of the book.
-
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' cast mates mourn their friend, say they are 'all so utterly devastated'
The stars of 'Friends' say they are mourning the 'unfathomable' death of Matthew Perry. From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54.
-
Celine Dion surprises fans at Canadiens-Knights game in Las Vegas
Superstar Celine Dion made a rare appearance to watch the Montreal Canadiens hit the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights.