Horse dies at Belmont Park after sustaining injury during race ahead of next week’s Triple Crown finale

A horse died following a race at Belmont Park after sustaining an injury Thursday ahead of next week’s Triple Crown finale.

According to the Equibase race chart notes, six-year-old horse Chaysenbryn suffered a right front leg injury after bumping into Dolce Sera nearing the quarter pole in the third race at Belmont Park.

The Rudy R. Rodriguez-trained Chaysenbryn had to be pulled up by jockey Joel Rosario and was euthanized on the track, according to the New York Gaming Commission.

Thursday’s incident marks the second for Rodriguez this week after three-year-old Midnight Empress had to be vanned off by an equine ambulance following the ninth race on Sunday.

Since January, Rodriguez has had four horses die, three at Aqueduct Racetrack and one at Belmont Park.

CNN has reached out to the New York Racing Association but did not hear back.

Chaysenbryn is the second horse to be euthanized following a race at Belmont Park since last month, after the Mertkan Kantarmaci-trained Reed Kan sustained an injury to the right front leg at the 16th pole while racing May 13.

Since last Saturday, two other horses have been euthanized following training sessions at the home of the Belmont Stakes.

According to the Gaming Commission, Troubling Moon was euthanized after suffering sudden cardiac arrest after working out on the track. Similarly, Battle Station was euthanized after working out on the main track before being pulled up past the wire as a result of an apparent injury.

The Belmont Stakes is scheduled June 10 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Horse deaths have recently come under a spotlight following 12 deaths at Churchill Downs over the previous month. As a result, owners of the Kentucky Derby racetrack announced they would suspend all racing operations to conduct a “top-to-bottom” review of all safety and surface protocols.