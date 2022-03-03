Hockey Canada against decision to allow Russian, Belarusian athletes at Paralympics

Hockey Canada says it "vehemently disagrees" with the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Paralympics without national logos.

The International Paralympic Committee says athletes from the two countries may compete in the Games despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine staged through Belarus.

Most international sporting organizations have banned Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes from competition.

Hockey Canada says it will work with the Canadian Paralympic Committee to try and force the IPC to reconsider its stance.

The national governing body for hockey says the invasion of Ukraine is a humanitarian issue that's larger than hockey or sport.

The 2022 Beijing Paralympics are scheduled to begin on Friday.

"Our organization does not believe it is right for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in one of the most prestigious sporting events while innocent people are under attack unprovoked," said the Hockey Canada statement.

