Herbert, Crosby send AFC to victory in Pro Bowl's return

NFC wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, right, of the Dallas Cowboys and AFC cornerback J.C. Jackson, left, of the New England Patriots reach for an incomplete pass during the second half of the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) NFC wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, right, of the Dallas Cowboys and AFC cornerback J.C. Jackson, left, of the New England Patriots reach for an incomplete pass during the second half of the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

MORE SPORTS NEWS