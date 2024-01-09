Sports

    • Former club president regrets attacking Turkish soccer referee but denies threatening to kill him

    Referee Halil Umut Meler holds his face as he lies on the ground after being punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, center, at the end of the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor in Ankara, Dec. 11, 2023. (Abdurrahman Antakyali/Depo Photos via AP, File) Referee Halil Umut Meler holds his face as he lies on the ground after being punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, center, at the end of the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor in Ankara, Dec. 11, 2023. (Abdurrahman Antakyali/Depo Photos via AP, File)
    ANKARA, Turkiye -

    The former president of a top-division soccer team in Turkiye told a court on Tuesday that he regretted attacking a referee at the end of a league game but denied threatening to kill him.

    Faruk Koca, who resigned as president of MKE Ankaragucu after punching referee Halil Umut Meler, has been charged with causing wilful injury to a public official, threatening an official and violating a law relating to the prevention of violence in sports.

    He faces up to 13 years in prison if found guilty.

    Koca attacked Meler on Dec. 11 after a 1-1 draw between Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor. The referee, who was also kicked by two other people while lying on the ground, was hospitalized with a minor fracture close to his eye.

    Meler has also accused Koca of threatening to kill him during the attack.

    Koca was arrested but has since been released on bail. He appeared in court with three other defendants who were also charged.

    "The part about the threat is not true," the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Koca as telling the court during the opening hearing. "It was the first time in my life that I engaged in a physical intervention against anyone. I am sorry.

    "I have already expressed my regrets to the public. I present my regrets once again in court."

    Trial was adjourned until Feb. 28.

    The attack against Meler caused a public furore and prompted the Turkish Football Federation to suspend all league games for a week.

    Koca was imposed a permanent ban from soccer while Ankaragucu was fined 2 million lira ($69,000) and has been forced to play five home games without fans.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    An explosion at a historic hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, injures 21 people, loose bolts are found on multiple aircraft of the same model that had a panel blow off during an Alaska Airlines flight and a third proposed class-action lawsuit is filed over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News