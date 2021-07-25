TOKYO -- From Penny Oleksiak looking to set a Canadian Summer Games record to the ultimate test of endurance in the first triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park, here are five things to watch Monday at the Tokyo Olympics.

MOST DOCORATED?

Winner of five Olympic medals, Penny Oleksiak could set a record for most medals by a Canadian athlete in the Summer Olympics on Monday. The 21-year-old is swimming in a women's 200-metre freestyle heat at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Oleksiak helped the women's 4x100 freestyle relay team win silver on Sunday to add to her four medals from Rio 2016. Canadians having already booked a spot in a final Monday are Margaret Mac Neil (100-metre butterfly), Summer McIntosh (400-metre freestyle) and the men's 4x100 freestyle team.

QUEST FOR BASKETBALL MEDAL

Putting aside her opening-ceremony duties, Canadian flag-bearer Miranda Ayim turns her attention to the hardwood for the opening match of the women's basketball tournament. Canada faces Serbia -- one of the favourites in the competition -- in Group-A action at Saitama Super Arena, just outside Tokyo. Twelve teams are split into three groups, with the top two advancing from each group, along with the two best third-place teams. The Americans have won six consecutive gold medals and are the team to beat.

JUDO ELIMINATION ROUND

Canada has a shot at an Olympic medal in judo in Jessica Klimkait. Making her Olympic debut, the 24-year-old from Whitby, Ont., is competing in the 57-kilogram weight class. Klimkait won gold at the 2021 world judo championship to secure her spot in Tokyo. She begins the elimination round of 16 on Monday. On the men's side, Montreal's Arthur Margelidon is competing in the 73-kilogram weight class. Canada has not won a medal in judo since 2012.

BOUNCE-BACK VOLLEYBALL MATCH

After dropping a nail-biter in their opening group-stage match against Italy, the Canadian men's volleyball team is back on the court to face host nation Japan. The Canadians won the first two sets and nearly upset the Italians in their first match at Tokyo 2020 on Saturday before losing three sets in a row. Twelve teams are split into two groups, with the top four advancing to the knockout round. Canada has yet to win a medal in volleyball.

TRIATHLETES COMPETE

Tokyo's Odaiba Marine Park is the site of Monday's men's individual triathlon. Two Canadians are among the 56 athletes competing: Tyler Mislawchuk of Oak Bluff, Man., and Matthew Sharpe of Victoria, B.C. They face some stiff competition in the likes of Mario Mola of Spain and Britain's Alex Yee. Mislawchuk finished 15th at the Rio Games while Sharpe is making his Olympic debut. Distances for the Olympic triathlon include a 1,500-metre swim, a 40-kilometre bike ride followed by a 10-kilometre run.

