Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season

Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack, on Aug. 28, 2022. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert / AP) Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack, on Aug. 28, 2022. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS