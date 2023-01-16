Fernandez finds her groove in Aussie Open opener, bounces Cornet

Melbourne -

Leylah Annie Fernandez shook off some rust and early jitters before she settled down and bounced Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-2 in first-round women's single action at the Australian Open on Monday night.

The 20-year-old Montreal athlete trailed 2-0 and 3-1 in the first set before finding her groove en route to a 55-minute, 7-5 victory over her 32-year-old rival from Nice, France.

It took less time for Fernandez to win the second set, as she appeared to get stronger during the match while her competitor stalled after a strong first set.

Fernandez had 24 service winners, one ace, no double faults and 19 unforced errors, most of them in the first half of the first set. Cornet had two aces, 26 unforced errors and six double faults.

Twenty-four-year-old Katherine Sebov of Toronto, making her Grand Slam debut, in currently on the court at Melbourne Park facing 29-year-old Caroline Garcia of France, who is the 2022 WTA singles champion and No. 4-ranked player in the Australian Open.