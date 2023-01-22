Felix Auger-Aliassime's loss means every player featured in Netflix's 'Break Point' is no longer in Australian Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime waves at the crowd as he leaves the court after his fourth round loss to Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) Felix Auger-Aliassime waves at the crowd as he leaves the court after his fourth round loss to Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

MORE SPORTS NEWS