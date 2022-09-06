Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash

Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, seen here at Heinz Field on December 21, 2014, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is under investigation following a car crash that left a child with life-threatening injuries. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images/CNN) Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, seen here at Heinz Field on December 21, 2014, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is under investigation following a car crash that left a child with life-threatening injuries. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images/CNN)

MORE SPORTS NEWS