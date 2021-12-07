Emma Raducanu named WTA Newcomer of the Year

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, holds up the U.S. Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Emma Raducanu, of Britain, holds up the U.S. Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

