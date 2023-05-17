Depleted Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls play to scoreless draw

Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola (20) heads the ball as New York Red Bulls forward Cameron Harper (17) defends and defender Dylan Nealis (12) looks on during second half MLS soccer action in Toronto on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola (20) heads the ball as New York Red Bulls forward Cameron Harper (17) defends and defender Dylan Nealis (12) looks on during second half MLS soccer action in Toronto on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

MORE SPORTS NEWS