Day 5 at World Cup 2022: Switzerland edge Cameroon; Brazil, Ronaldo still to come

It’s a star-studded day as Brazil’s Neymar, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, South Korea’s Son Heung-Min, and Uruguay’s Luis Suarez among others all take to the pitch.

Earlier, Switzerland edged past Cameroon 1-0 to open action in Group G.

Wednesday saw Canada make an impressive return to the men’s World Cup after 36 years even if it ended in defeat. Japan surprisingly came back from a goal down to defeat four-time champion Germany, Spain thumped Costa Rica 7-0, while Croatia and Morocco played out a scoreless draw.

URUGUAY VS. SOUTH KOREA

Uruguay and South Korea are tied 0-0 at halftime. Uruguayan captain Diego Godin came closest to scoring, with a 43rd minute header from a corner that rattled off the inside of the post.

Luis Suarez is making his fourth World Cup appearance for Uruguay, and along with other veteran leaders in Edinson Cavani and Godin, they will be hoping to make their last World Cup a memorable one.

South Korea's star man Son Heung-Min was ruled fit to start, albeit wearing a mask, after sustaining a fracture around his left eye. He is captaining the side.

Uruguay starting XI: Sergio Rochet, Martin Caceres, Diego Godin (c), Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Betancur, Matias Vecino, Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez.

South Korea starting XI: Kim Seung Gyu, Kim Moon-Hwan, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kim Jin-Su, Hwang In-Beom, Jung Woo-Young, Na Sang-Ho, Lee Jae-Sung, Son Heung-Min (c), Hwang Ui-Jo.

SWITZERLAND VS. CAMEROON

Cameroon-born striker Breel Embolo scored the only goal of the match as Switzerland squeezed past Cameroon. Embolo raised his hands apologetically towards the Cameroon fans after scoring as his teammates celebrated around him.

After a spirited first-half display from Cameroon, it was the Swiss who finished stronger in the second half to come away with the three points.

Switzerland starting XI: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (c), Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo.

Cameroon starting XI: Andre Onana, Collins Fai, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas N'Koulou, Nouhou Tolo, Frank Anguissa, Samuel Oum Gouet, Martin Hongla, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (c), Karl Toko Ekambi.

LOOKING AHEAD

This is what the rest of Day Five looks like:

Portugal vs. Ghana at 11:00 a.m. on TSN 1, 3.

Brazil vs. Serbia at 2:00 p.m. on CTV/TSN 1, 3.

All times listed are Eastern Standard.

