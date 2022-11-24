Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history as Portugal beats Ghana

Poster with picture of Argentina's Lionel Messi hangs from a tribune as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Poster with picture of Argentina's Lionel Messi hangs from a tribune as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

MORE SPORTS NEWS