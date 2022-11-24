Embolo scores as Switzerland beat Cameroon at World Cup

Switzerland's Breel Embolo greets supporters at the end of during the World Cup group G soccer match between Switzerland and Cameroon, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Switzerland's Breel Embolo greets supporters at the end of during the World Cup group G soccer match between Switzerland and Cameroon, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

MORE SPORTS NEWS