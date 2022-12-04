Day 15 at World Cup 2022: Reigning champion France eliminates Poland; England battles Senegal later

The knockout rounds continue on Sunday as four more teams look to avoid elimination in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Up first, reigning champion France continued its run for back-to-back titles with a win against Poland and up next, England goes head-to-head with Senegal.

Yesterday saw the Netherlands send the United States packing before Argentina brushed off a slight scare from Australia to move on thanks to more Lionel Messi magic.

Looking ahead to today’s action, here is what you need to know about Day 15 in Qatar.

FRANCE VS. POLAND

Full match report

Reigning World Cup winner France continued its red-hot form and reached the quarter-finals after a 3-1 win over Poland.

France’s stacked attack pushed hard against Poland in the opening 45 minutes, despite Olivier Giroud missing a wide-open chance to break the deadlock.

Immediately after, Poland looked to score but saw an attempt saved, then blocked and then cleared off the line in one motion.

Just before halftime, Giroud made the most of a second opportunity to put France up 1-0. He is now France's all-time leading goal scorer.

A one-goal game in the second half, Poland tried to get Robert Lewandowski to equalize however two late strikes from Kylian Mbappe ensured France moves on. Lewandowski, meanwhile, scored a consolation penalty in injury time.

LATEST NEWS

Top-ranked Brazil is still sweating Neymar’s fitness ahead of its Round of 16 clash with Senegal on Tuesday. Head coach Tite admitted the Paris Saint-Germain star will train ahead of the game but it has not yet been decided whether he will play.

After the United States’ elimination again the Netherlands, no CONCACAF country remains at the World Cup and head coach Gregg Berhalter strayed from answering questions about whether he will continue to be in charge of the team.

And in case you missed it, CTVNews.ca has a breakdown of the winners and losers from the group stage after some teams made heartbreaking exits while others surprised the world to stay alive in the competition.

LOOKING AHEAD

England vs. Senegal at 2 p.m. on TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time