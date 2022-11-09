Company charged with forced labour for infrastructure around Qatar World Cup

Workers work at Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Construction is underway to complete Lusail's 80,000-seat venue for the opening game and final in a city that didn't exist when Qatar won the FIFA vote in 2010. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Workers work at Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Construction is underway to complete Lusail's 80,000-seat venue for the opening game and final in a city that didn't exist when Qatar won the FIFA vote in 2010. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

