Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb tests positive for COVID-19: AP source

CLEVELAND -

The Browns didn't have much time to celebrate their biggest win this season before being hit with another off-field issue.

Star running back Nick Chubb is being placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive and could miss this week's game at New England, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

One of the NFL's best backs, Chubb is going on the list along with rookie running back Demetric Felton, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the transaction official.

It's still possible Chubb and Felton, who are both vaccinated, could play against the Patriots this week as long as they're symptom free and have two negative tests separated by 24 hours.

ESPN first reported Chubb's status.

Last week, the Browns (5-4) had to deal with a major distraction caused by wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was excused from the team and then released.

Cleveland tuned out the Beckham drama and played its most complete game on Sunday while blowing out the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16.

Chubb's situation is the latest obstacle.

"It's like for every good news, there's something bad that happens," said guard Wyatt Teller, who Tuesday signed a four-year, US$56.8 million contract extension. "What is this, the world? But no, it sucks. I hope the best for them. I think they were vaxxed.

"I really hope they're back quickly, no symptoms. Let's just hope that it was very minor. I wouldn't wish that on my enemy. It does suck, but that's something for them to handle and them to work on."

The Browns had major issues with the coronavirus last season. Coach Kevin Stefanski had to miss Cleveland's first playoff game since 2003 when he tested positive a few days before the wild-card matchup at Pittsburgh.

The team also played without most of its wide receivers against the New York Jets because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

"One game, we had like 15 dudes in a hot tub that you're only supposed to have about five and we got in trouble and they all had to sit out a game and we had no wide receivers," Teller said. "I feel like if you follow the rules, you do the right things, it gives you the best opportunity to get back.

"That's not how it always works. There's times where this happens or that happens, but it's happening to everybody."

The Browns have avoided similar widespread problems this season, but have had four positive tests in the past two days. Running John Kelly and practice squad wide receiver Lawrence Cager were put on the COVID-19 list Monday.

With Kareem Hunt on injured reserve and out indefinitely with a calf injury, the Browns currently have just one healthy running back -- D'Ernest Johnson.

Chubb rushed for 137 yards and scored two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-16 win at Cincinnati. One of the scores was a 70-yard run on which he was clocked at 21.1 mph.

The 25-year-old Chubb has 721 yards and six touchdowns this season despite missing two games with a calf injury.